Chicago Blackhawks' Social Media Team Sends Obscene Tweet

Good morning. I'm David Greene with sympathy for hockey's Chicago Blackhawks. On a night when they were eliminated from the playoffs by the LA Kings, their social media team also fell on the ice. On Twitter, the Blackhawks tried to use the hashtag #CHIversusLAK. They published a tweet not realizing autocorrect replaced it with another trending hashtag - an obscene one. It's a Spanish-language insult beginning with the letters CH directed at the mother of Mexico's president - unclear if she's a Kings fan. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.