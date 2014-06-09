'All The Way' Wins Tony Award For Best Play

Robert Schenkkan’s “All The Way” has won the Tony Award for best play.

Starring Bryan Cranston, the play focuses on President Lyndon B. Johnson’s first year in office and explores both his fight for re-election and the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Cranston, the former “Breaking Bad” star also nabbed the Tony for best lead actor in a play in his Broadway debut.

Also, after years of helping hand out Tony Awards to others, Neil Patrick Harris finally has one of his own.

The Emmy Award-winning “How I Met Your Mother” star won his first Tony on Sunday for playing a German male transsexual rock singer in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Other winners include “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” which won the best new musical Tony Award and Jessie Mueller who received the best lead actress in a musical Tony for playing the title character in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

