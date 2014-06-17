© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Startup Aims To Score With World Cup

Published June 17, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
Boston startup Dashbell is capitalizing on the crowds gathering in Brazil. (Nelson Antoine/AP)
Boston startup Dashbell is capitalizing on the crowds gathering in Brazil. (Nelson Antoine/AP)

The World Cup finals kicked off yesterday in Brazil. For the roughly 70,000 Brazilian immigrants in Massachusetts, the opening match between the host nation and Croatia was a reason to leave work early.

But one Boston startup is looking to the World Cup for more work.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Curt Nickisch of WBUR has the story of a small company using the global competition to prove its worth on a bigger stage.

