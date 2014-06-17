Startup Aims To Score With World Cup
The World Cup finals kicked off yesterday in Brazil. For the roughly 70,000 Brazilian immigrants in Massachusetts, the opening match between the host nation and Croatia was a reason to leave work early.
But one Boston startup is looking to the World Cup for more work.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Curt Nickisch of WBUR has the story of a small company using the global competition to prove its worth on a bigger stage.
Guest
- Curt Nickisch, business and technology reporter for WBUR. He tweets @CurtNickisch.
