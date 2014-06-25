© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Economic Activity Down Sharply In First Quarter

Published June 25, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT

The U.S. economy has shrank at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to the Commerce Department. This is the fastest rate of decline since the recession ended five years ago.

Joe Weisenthal of the Business Insider joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the forces behind the decline and what we can expect for the future.

Guest:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.