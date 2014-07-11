© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Fate Of The New N.C. Voter ID Law Now Rests In A Judge's Hands

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jeff Tiberii
Published July 11, 2014 at 4:18 PM CDT

North Carolina's voter ID law has come under fire in the courts, challenged by lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice, the NAACP and voting rights groups. A judge will decide whether parts of the law should be implemented or delayed. Jeff Tiberii of WUNC has been following the hearing, and he wraps up recent developments and possible outcomes.

