Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be that next bit of welcome good news? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: The Gap's going to announce they're going to release a pair of cheap pants for people who are half-ass.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: That would be good news. I would like that. Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Prince William and Kate are going to have to announce that they're pregnant with, like, triplets.

SAGAL: Really? We're going to need that. And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Four words - Kim Kardashian MacArthur Genius.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Bubank, Amy Dickinson and Brian Babylon. Special thanks this week to the Nourse Theatre technical director, Masai Aitoku, sound engineer Corbett Kyle, and thanks to Sydney Goldstein, Holly Mulder-Wollan, and Allie Washkin of City Arts & Lectures. And of course, thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you right back here, San Francisco, California, next week.

(APPLAUSE)

