In Liberia, Ebola Quarantine Sparks Riots

In Liberia this morning, security forces attempted to quarantine the West Point neighborhood in the capital Monrovia, but residents broke out in a riot.

The Ebola holding center in West Point has been keeping residents on edge. On Saturday, an angry mob attacked the center, chasing and carrying out patients.

NPR photographer David Gilkey talks to Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabari about what he saw this morning as the riots began.

Guest

David Gilkey, staff photographer and video editor for NPR, covering both national and international news.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.