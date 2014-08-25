© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Burger King... Of Canada?

Published August 25, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
Burger King is looking to buy Canada’s coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons. (Mike Mozart/Flickr)
Burger King is looking to buy Canada's coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons. (Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Burger King, the American fast-food restaurant operator, is looking to buy Canada’s coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons.

Burger King announced yesterday the two companies are in talks to form a deal that it says would help it compete with similar companies.

Skeptics say it would allow Burger King to move its headquarters to Canada, lowering its tax bill. NPR’s Marilyn Geewaxtalks to Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer about what a deal could mean.

