Burger King... Of Canada?

Burger King, the American fast-food restaurant operator, is looking to buy Canada’s coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons.

Burger King announced yesterday the two companies are in talks to form a deal that it says would help it compete with similar companies.

Skeptics say it would allow Burger King to move its headquarters to Canada, lowering its tax bill. NPR’s Marilyn Geewaxtalks to Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer about what a deal could mean.

Guest

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.