HBO's New Documentary Captures Terror On Film

It seemed like just a normal, busy shopping day on September 21, 2013 at the West Gate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya.

Everything suddenly changed when four men from the terrorist group Al Shabab attacked the mall with high-powered weapons. The attack went on for hours and more than 60 people were killed. Nearly all of the carnage was captured on security cameras.

A new HBO documentary called called “Terror At The Mall” premiers tonight and uses footage from the mall to tell the story of what happened that day, combined with the memories of people who survived.

Director Dan Reed joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss making the film.

Guest

Dan Reed, director of the documentary “Terror At The Mall”. He tweets @danreed1000

