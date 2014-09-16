Trump Plaza Hotel And Casino Closes Its Doors

After 30 years in business Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey is closing its doors.

This is the fourth hotel in the coastal gambling destination to close this year. Has Atlantic City lost its luster?

Vince Mazzeo, state assemblyman representing New Jersey’s 2nd Legislative District speaks with Herw & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the casino closures.

Here & Now: Another Casino Closure Has Atlantic City About Its Future

Guest

Vince Mazzeo, state assemblyman representing New Jersey’s 2nd Legislative District. He tweets @VinceMazzeo

