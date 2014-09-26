Business Roundup: From Stocks To The Dollar

U.S. stocks posted their biggest one-day drop since late July, amid concerns about global growth.

China is signaling it won’t undertake more aggressive stimulus measures and Europe’s economy is showing more signs of sluggishness.

Bloomberg News’ Michael Regan speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the shift.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor-at-large at Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.