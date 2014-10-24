It’s Prank Season In Michigan As The Football Rivalry Sparks Up

The University of Michigan Wolverines go up against the Michigan State University Spartans this weekend. It’s a rivalry that goes back decades, and the week before the game is peak prank season. Last year, MSU’s Spartan statue was painted gold and blue by rogue Michigan fans. This year, Michigan let its guard down.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Kate Wells of Michigan Radio explains.

Reporter

Kate Wells, arts, culture and education reporter and producer for Michigan Radio. She tweets @KateLouiseWells.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.