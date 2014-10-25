Fresh Air Weekend: Ed Norton, Nostaglic DVD Releases, America's Test Kitchen

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Ed Norton On 'Birdman,' Wes Anderson And Why $40 Makes Him Proud:Making Birdman "was one of the most creatively satisfying experiences I've had," Norton says. He also talks about why Anderson's films are deep and getting royalties for the music in Death to Smoochy.

Nostalgia, Now Out On DVD, With 'Wonder Years' And 'Pee-wee' Releases:In what may be a last gasp for DVD collections, some of the new box-set releases are aimed at baby boomers and Gen X-ers with favorites like The Wonder Years and Pee-wee's Playhouse.

'Test Kitchen': How To Buy The Safest Meat And Make The Juiciest Steaks:The Cook's Illustrated Meat Book gives tips on how to shop for, store, season and cook meat. Why shouldn't you pack your burgers too tight? Two America's Test Kitchen editors explain.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.