© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hunter Misses Deer, Hits Desk

Published November 17, 2014 at 6:32 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You know the old saying to mock somebody's aim - you couldn't hit the broadside of a barn. At least Jay Campbell proved he can. Mr. Campbell was hunting in upstate New York. On the first day big game season, he opened fire in a deer. He missed the deer, but his bullet did break the window of a house. Mr. Campbell now faces charges, including criminal mischief. Mr. Campbell now faces charges including criminal. The resident of the house received a souvenir bullet in a desk. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.