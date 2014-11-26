Cleveland Releases Video Of Boy Shot By Officer

Authorities in Cleveland have released surveillance video of the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old African-American boy on Saturday night, after a 9-1-1 caller said he might have a gun.

It turned out that Tamir Rice had a BB gun, but reportedly, the police officer who shot the boy did not know that.

Cleveland police also released the names of the two officers who were involved in the shooting. Mark Urycki of Here & Now contributor station WCPN has been following the story and joins host Robin Young with details.

Mark Urycki, reporter for WCPN. He tweets @MarkUrycki.

