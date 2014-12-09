© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Bob Dylan, In New Album, Will Cover Frank Sinatra

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published December 9, 2014 at 4:17 PM CST
Bob Dylan performs onstage during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at The Hollywood Palladium on Jan. 12, 2012, in Los Angeles. In his next album, Dylan will "uncover" Frank Sinatra.
He's doing it his way – even though "My Way" won't be on Bob Dylan's new album of Frank Sinatra covers.

Dylan's new album, Shadows in the Night,is beingreleased in February. It's his 36th studio album, and will come three years after Tempest.

"I don't see myself as covering these songs in any way," Dylan said in a statement. "They've been covered enough. Buried, as a matter a fact. What me and my band are basically doing is uncovering them. Lifting them out of the grave and bringing them into the light of day."

The album, being produced by Dylan under his pseudonym Jack Frost, has 10 songs made famous by Sinatra. One of them, "Full Moon and Empty Arms" is available for sale. Other classics include "Some Enchanted Evening" and "Stay With Me." The full album, to be released Feb. 3, is available for preorder.

Here's the track listing:

1. I'm A Fool To Want You
2. The Night We Called It A Day
3. Stay With Me
4. Autumn Leaves
5. Why Try to Change Me Now
6. Some Enchanted Evening
7. Full Moon And Empty Arms
8. Where Are You?
9. What'll I Do
10. That Lucky Old Sun

