Madoff Secretary Gets 6 Years For Role In Ponzi Scheme

Employees complicit in Bernie Madoff’s multi-billion dollar ponzi scheme were sentenced Tuesday, including his former secretary who became rich working for her disgraced boss.

Annette Bongiorno earned millions keeping the books as Madoff’s secretary. A federal judge in Manhattan sentenced her to six years in a Florida prison. The judge said Bongiorno wasn’t “fundamentally corrupt,” but she should have recognized the fraud she helped perpetuate. Bongiorno could have faced life in prison.

The judge also sentenced a former computer programmer, Jerome O’Hara, to two and a half years in prison. CNN business reporter Maggie Lake talks to Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the sentence.

Guest

Maggie Lake, business reporter for CNN. She tweets @maggielake.

