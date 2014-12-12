© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Doctors Consider What They Can Do About Gun Violence

Published December 12, 2014 at 12:20 PM CST
The artwork "Non-Violence" (a.k.a. "The Knotted Gun") by Fredrik Reuterswärd was a gift from the government of Luxembourg to the United Nations in 1988. (jcapaldi/Flickr)
The idea that guns are dangerous to your health is not new. But figuring out what steps, if any, doctors should take to protect people from gun violence is both new and politically explosive.

Recently, more than 100 physicians and crime prevention advocates gathered in Boston for what they say was the first continuing medical education course on how to prevent gun violence.Martha Bebinger from Here & Now contributor station WBUR was there and has this report.

