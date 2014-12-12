© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
On Stage: Comedians Under The Radar

Published December 12, 2014 at 12:53 PM CST
Maria Bamford performs her stand-up comedy on Comedy Central. (YouTube screenshot)
In our series On Stage, we look at what’s happening on the boards across the country. We’ve covered tap dance competitions and marching band smackdowns, but today’s installment is something a little different: who should you look for in the stand-up comedy world?

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks to Dylan Gadino, founder of the website laughspin.com, about the under-the-radar comedians he recommends.

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

