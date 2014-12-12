On Stage: Comedians Under The Radar
In our series On Stage, we look at what’s happening on the boards across the country. We’ve covered tap dance competitions and marching band smackdowns, but today’s installment is something a little different: who should you look for in the stand-up comedy world?
Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks to Dylan Gadino, founder of the website laughspin.com, about the under-the-radar comedians he recommends.
Guest
- Dylan Gadino, founder and editor-in-chief of the website laughspin.com. He tweets @dylangadino.
