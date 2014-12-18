A Short History Of U.S.-Cuba Relations

President Obama’s decision to change U.S. policy on Cuba comes after a half century of icy relations. The announcement came as a surprise to many, including Julia Sweig, director for Latin American studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Sweig joined Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the history of the struggle between the two nations and outline what the opening of diplomatic relations and easing of restrictions will mean both for Cuba and the United States.

Guest

Julia Sweig, director for Latin American studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. She is author of “Cuba: What Everyone Needs to Know.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.