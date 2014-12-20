PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Hi, you're on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SCOTT HENRY: Well, hey, there. This is Scott Henry calling from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

SAGAL: Minneapolis, a great place.

HENRY: So thrilled to be here.

SAGAL: What do you do in the great city of Minneapolis?

HENRY: Well, I'm a project manager at Polaris.

SAGAL: I know Polaris. The make snowmobiles and they make great motorcycles these days.

HENRY: It's like working at a toy factory.

SAGAL: It's really awesome. If you have any of those spare Indians motorcycles lying around and you'd like to give it away.

HENRY: If we can work out a deal on limiting, you know, the fund-raising drive.

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Yeah baby.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Touche.

SAGAL: Bill Kurtis, Scott, is going to perform for you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly in two of the limericks, you'll be a big winner. You ready to go?

HENRY: Let's do it.

KURTIS: This snack machine's cruel and unbending. My needs it is misapprehending. This is a mistake, I don't want a rice cake but the software decides what it's?

HENRY: Vending.

SAGAL: Yes. A new quote, "smart vending machine" uses facial recognition technology to identify users. It can then select or deny snacks based on your medical records or current diet.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, that's awful.

SAGAL: Turns out robots aren't so much a threat to the future of mankind as they're just big metal mean girls.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Trust us, this thing is smart. You go up to it and it's like, the vertical stripes are not fooling anybody, tubby.

POUNDSTONE: Wow, that's a horrible idea. Who will buy machine like that? I don't like that idea.

SAGAL: I don't like it either, but presumably, I mean, people who might want some external controls because they know that they shouldn't be going to the snack machine...

MAZ JOBRANI: Who has a vending machine at their house?

SAGAL: Well, it would be at their place of work. Some of us who have jobs have vending machines there.

POUNDSTONE: I employ myself and I'm going to talk about this at my next meeting.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I think you should. Have one of those installed.

JOBRANI: You should email yourself about this.

SAGAL: Here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: We fly off exploring the stars. We're looking for planets like ours. Our rovers made passes through clouds of stray gases, there might've been life upon.

HENRY: Mars.

SAGAL: Mars, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KURTIS: He is so good.

SAGAL: This week NASA announced that the Mars Rover Curiosity has recorded a burst of methane lasting for longer than two months. A sign that life might exist on Mars and also according to the legal boilerplate, a sign that Mars should consult a doctor. In any event, NASA is as reluctant to jump to any conclusions since the last time Curiosity recorded methane, it tried to blame it on the old abandoned Mars Rover sitting over there.

(LAUGHTER)

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Beep.

SAGAL: All right, Scott. Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: I'm a holiday party regretter, for bad fashion I need an abetter. I'm feeling the pull of some bold colored wool. I'm renting a big ugly...

HENRY: Sweater.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Nowadays Christmas sweater's as much a part of the holiday season as presents under the tree and Black Friday murders. If you're not wearing a Christmas sweater, it means you hate Christmas. But why spend 50 bucks on something you'll only wear for a couple of weeks out of the year? Fortunately, Rent the Runway is offering rental Christmas sweaters with patterns so Christmasy it will look like Santa himself barfed on your chest.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Scott do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Scott ran circles around us for a perfect score, 3-0.

SAGAL: Congratulations Scott. Well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks so much for playing. Stay warm.

HENRY: Thank you. Thank you so much.

SAGAL: Bye-bye.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHRISTMAS AT THE AIRPORT")

