Assessing The Legacy Of The London Olympics

Today, the U.S. Olympic Committee is expected to name the city that will bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. Boston, Washington, San Francisco and Los Angeles are competing to win that competition. The U.S. hasn’t hosted the summer games since Atlanta in 1996.

Rio won the bid to host the 2016 Summer Olympics and Tokyo got the nod for the 2020 games. London hosted the summer games in 2012, so we thought we’d check in there to see what the legacy is two years later. Did the games live up their promise as a boost for the city?

The BBC’s UK political correspondent Rob Watson joins s Lisa Mullins to discuss the topic.

Rob Watson, UK political correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @robwatsonbbc.

