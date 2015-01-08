Judge Accepts Nike Trainers As Bond

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It was unusual collateral that allowed a man in Massachusetts to walk away from a few nights in jail. Jason Duvall, facing drug charges, posted bail with a brand-new pair of Nike trainers. The defendant claimed he could not pay court fees after going through a costly divorce. The district judge agreed to work with him, giving him a chance to be creative. Duvall can recoup the shoes with 100 bucks or 10 hours of community service. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.