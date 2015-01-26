© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Potentially Historic' Blizzard To Hit Northeast

Published January 26, 2015 at 12:50 PM CST
The snow covered MBTA Griggs St/Long Ave subway stop sits empty on February 9, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. Boston officials have already said the subway will be closed on Tuesday in anticipation of a "potentially historic" storm. ( Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Across the Northeast, people are gearing up for what forecasters say is likely to be a severe and “potentially historic” blizzard, in which snowfall could be measured in feet.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Peter Judge of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, about what the state is doing to prepare. Boston officials have already said public transportation will be closed on Tuesday

  • Peter Judge, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

