Labor Secretary Calls Surge In Job Openings 'A Good Sign'

Published February 10, 2015 at 12:52 PM CST

On the heels of last Friday’s jobs report, the U.S. Department of Labor released new numbers today that put some flesh on the bones of Friday’s report, which showed employers adding 257,000 new jobs.

Today’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) shows there were 5 million job openings at the end of December 2014, the highest number since January 2001.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with U.S. Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez, who says the fact that there are 5 million open jobs is “a good sign” for the economy.

