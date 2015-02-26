Wisconsin Set To Become 25th 'Right-To-Work' State

The Wisconsin Senate passed passed a “right-to-work” bill last night, after about eight hours of debate, and thousands of protesters outside.

The measure prohibits requiring people to join unions or pay union dues, effectively weakening unions and making it more difficult to form unions.

The majority-Republican assembly is expected to pass the bill next week, making Wisconsin the 25th right to work state. It follows similar legislation in Indiana and Michigan.

Governor Scott Walker is a potential Republican presidential candidate and he has a track record of taking on unions in his state. Four years ago, he eliminated collective bargaining rights for public-sector unions, setting off a firestorm of protests.

Ann-Elise Henzl from Here & Now contributing station WUWM in Milwaukee joins host Meghna Chakrabarti with details.

Guest

Ann-Elise Henzl, reporter for WUWM, Milwaukee Public Radio, and executive director of Project Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.