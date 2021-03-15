-
On Friday, Dane County Circuit Court Judge William Foust agreed with the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, Machinists Local 1061 and United Steelworkers District 2.…
Wisconsin is now the 25th state to criminalize labor deals that require private-sector workers to pay dues.It’s unclear how the new right-to-work law…
Gov. Scott Walker was surrounded by Republican backers of the right-to-work bill as he signed it into law on Monday.Walker held the bill signing event at…
With a vote of 62 to 35, the Wisconsin state Assembly approved right-to-work legislation after 24 hours of debate. Members of the Assembly first took to…
The Wisconsin state Assembly is back in session after around a 10 minute break in which the gallery was cleared. Shouts of shame and other protests could…
The bill that would ban compulsory union membership or dues payment for private sector workers continued its speedy trip through the Capitol Monday.An…
It seems inevitable that Wisconsin will approve a right-to-work law. It would prohibit companies and unions from forcing workers to pay dues.The Assembly…
Wisconsin is experiencing two major political battles right now – right-to-work and higher education funding. They’re debates that largely skew down…
"Right-to-work" laws prohibit requiring people to join unions or pay dues. They effectively weaken unions and make them harder to form.
Gov. Scott Walker told a group of reporters on Thursday that it’s time private-sector unions work for their money. The statement was in response to a…