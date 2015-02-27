© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Star Trek' Star Leonard Nimoy Dies At 83

Published February 27, 2015 at 12:33 PM CST

Leonard Nimoy, known around the world as Spock on “Star Trek,” died this morning at age 83. Nimoy, of course, was more than just Spock. He was a poet, a photographer and a musician. But he touched a chord as the brainy, unflappably logical, half-human half-Vulcan Spock.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Smithsonian Observatory at Harvard University, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss what Nimoy and his character Spock meant to scientists of his generation.

“I loved him like a brother. We will all miss his humor, his talent, and his capacity to love.” -William Shatner http://t.co/U8ZN98tVYp

— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 27, 2015

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Vulcan salute "live long and prosper" was Mr. Spock's most famous phrase.
/
/
The Vulcan salute "live long and prosper" was Mr. Spock's most famous phrase.