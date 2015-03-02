Warren Buffett's Letter To Shareholders Only Hints At Successor

There’s long been speculation about who will take the reins as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett steps down.

This weekend, that speculation continued as Buffett repeated that he had identified his successor. His vice chair Charlie Munger, in a separate letter, named two Berkshire employees – Ajit Jain and Greg Abel – as among those likely to get the job.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what might be in store for Berkshire Hathaway’s future leader.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Business Analyst. She tweets @jillonmoney.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.