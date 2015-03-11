What The 'Blurred Lines' Verdict Means For The Music Industry

On Tuesday, a California federal jury delivered its verdict after eight days of trial testimony examining whether Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams’ song “Blurred Lines” infringed on the copyright for Marvin Gaye’s 1977 hit “Got to Give It Up.”

The Gaye estate walked away with a victory and Thicke and Williams were ordered to pay more than $7 million in damages, plus profits attributable to infringement. It is a sad day for the “Blurred Lines” duo, but what could the ruling mean for the music industry?

For a closer look at this, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with Mark Goldstein, former senior vice-president of business and legal affairs at Warner Bros. Records, who is now a professor of practice at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music.

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guest

Mark Goldstein, former senior vice-president of business and legal affairs at Warner Bros. Records. He’s now a professor of practice at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music.

