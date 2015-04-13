Cuba Eyes Economic Gain With Thaw In U.S. Relations

U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban leader Raul Castro made history this weekend when they sat down together in Panama.

The men were attending the Summit of the Americas. It was the first time the United States attended the summit since it began in the 1990s.

Obama stressed the economic benefits that thawed U.S.-Cuban relations would bring to both countries, but the president did not announce that Cuba would be removed from the U.S. State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

Cardiff Garcia of the Financial Times joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss what restored U.S.-Cuban relations would mean for the economy.

Guest

Cardiff Garcia, reporter at the Financial Times. He tweets @CardiffGarcia.

