Driver Safety Tip: Don't Smoke Around Gunpowder

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with auto safety advice. Joseph Brennan survived an explosion in his car. He lit a cigarette while driving. Smoking is hazardous, especially when you have gunpowder in the front seat. It's not yet clear what he was doing, but The Boston Globe quoted the injured man saying he had no malicious plans. He said he's just, quote, "an idiot." So car safety - wear your seatbelt; hands at 10 and 2; don't smoke around gunpowder. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.