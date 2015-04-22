India’s Tiny Community Of Wild Asian Lions
The Modi government in India is considering a proposal to replace the tiger – the iconic symbol of India since the 1970s – with the lion. Vicki Croke of WBUR’s The Wild Life joins Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson with details on the tiny community of wild Asian lions – a remnant of a once much larger population.
Correction: In this interview, we incorrectly identified the zoo where a lion recently died. Christopher the lion died at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, not Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Mass. We regret the error.
Guest
- Vicki Croke, host of The Wild Life blog. She tweets @TheWildLifeWBUR.
