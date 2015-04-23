'Full House' Is Latest Old TV Hit To Be Revived

If “Full House” was a major part of your childhood, you might get a kick out of this. Netflix announced this week that it’s coming back – as “Fuller House.”

John Stamos – or Uncle Jesse – will produce the new series, and will also reprise his role, along with some of his old co-stars (though not all).

“Full House” is just the latest in a parade of old favorites that seem to be returning to television. There’s also “Arrested Development,” “The X-Files,” “Coach,” “Twin Peaks,” “Boy Meets World” (reimagined as “Girl Meets World”), “Bewitched” and the list goes on.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about why so many old shows are being revived, and what it takes for them to be successful.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

