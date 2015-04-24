James Brown Documentary Wins A Peabody Award

The HBO film “Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown” won a Peabody Award this week. When the documentary first premiered, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with the filmmaker, Alex Gibney, longtime Brown trombonist Fred Wesley andMichael Veal, a professor of ethnomusicology. We revisit that conversation.

Guests

Alex Gibney , director of the documentary “Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown.” He tweets @alexgibneyfilm.

, director of the documentary “Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown.” He tweets @alexgibneyfilm. Michael Veal , musician and professor of ethnomusicology at Yale University.

, musician and professor of ethnomusicology at Yale University. Fred Wesley, trombonist and former music director for the James Brown Band.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.