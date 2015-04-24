© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
James Brown Documentary Wins A Peabody Award

Published April 24, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT

The HBO film “Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown” won a Peabody Award this week. When the documentary first premiered, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with the filmmaker, Alex Gibney, longtime Brown trombonist Fred Wesley andMichael Veal, a professor of ethnomusicology. We revisit that conversation.

