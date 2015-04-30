In An Empty Camden Yards, Orioles Beat White Sox 8-2

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now we have a historic entry in the annals of precaution. That's what Major League Baseball took yesterday - a precaution. A game in Baltimore sounded different than any other big league game ever.

(SOUNDBITE OF BASEBALL HITTING BAT)

You could hear the bat, but not the crowd. There wasn't a crowd. The stands at Camden Yards were empty. The first Major League game with no fans - a move that avoided any chance of unrest.

INSKEEP: The Orioles played the White Sox mid-protest over the death of Baltimore's Freddie Gray. Despite the lack of fans, many sports rituals went ahead.

(SOUNDBITE OF NATIONAL ANTHEM, "THE STAR-SPANGLED BANNER")

MONTAGNE: Including the national anthem, granted there was no kiss cam, no beer, no hot dogs. Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph had to mime signing autographs. He also waved to the empty seats. The nearest fans were people who watched forlornly from outside the gates.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Let us in. We'll be good.

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: They never had a chance. But their Orioles won 8-2 over the White Sox.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.