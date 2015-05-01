Grooveshark Shuts Down After Battle With Music Industry
The free music streaming service Grooveshark has closed down its service after a six-year legal battle with the music industry.
The closure of the service, owned by Escape Media, is part of a settlement with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group, in which the company issued a formal apology in lieu of paying damages to the labels.
Mike Regan of Bloomberg News tells Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about the problem with Grooveshark, and where record labels stand on services like Spotify and YouTube that stream music for free.
Guest
- Mike Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.