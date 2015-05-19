© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Sessions: From Gypsy Funk To A 12-Year-Old Jazz Pianist

Published May 19, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Joey Alexander performs in the 10th Year Edition of Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival 2014 day 3 at JIExpo Kemayoran on March 2, 2014 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
KCRW’s Tom Schnabel joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to share some of the music he’s listening to from around the world, including Brazilian guitarist Fabiano do Nascimento, the New York artist collective “Brooklyn Gypsies” and a 12-year-old pianist named Joey Alexander.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Music In This Segment

Rhiannon Giddens, “Black Is the Color”

[Youtube]

Joey Alexander, “Giant Steps”

Brooklyn Gypsies, “Desert Moon”

Elida Almeida, “Lebam Ku Bo”

[Youtube]

Guest

  • Tom Schnabel, hosts the “Rhythm Planet” blog and podcast on KCRW in Santa Monica, California.

