What motivates someone to become a police officer these days? And what is it like to be a recruit as images of police protests dominate the news? Amy Radil of Here & Now contributor station KUOW met some of Washington state’s newest recruits.

Reporter

Amy Radil, reporter covering politics, government and marijuana legalization at KUOW. She tweets @AmyRadil.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.