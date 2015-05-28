© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A 'DREAMer' Goes To College

Published May 28, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT

It’s graduation time around the country, and many high school seniors are making plans to head off to college at the end of the summer.

Barbara Olachea, a recent graduate of Alhambra High School in Phoenix and the daughter of Mexican immigrants, tells us in her own words about how growing up in two cultures helped her prepare for the big move. Her story comes to us from Here & Now contributor KJZZ’s Spot 127 Youth Media Center in Phoenix.

  • Barbara Olachea, graduating senior at Alhambra High School.

Arizona Dream Act Coalition staff members, other advocacy group representatives and young immigrants line up for guidance from immigration attorney Jose Penalosa in Phoenix on Aug. 12, 2015. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
