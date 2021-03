It used to be that summer was a time for reruns on television, but networks are now taking summer television seriously, premiering new shows and limited series.

NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins with recommendations on what to watch in the summer months.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.