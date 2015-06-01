San Diego Water Cops On Patrol

Amid the drought in California, public workers are being pressed into service to enforce water restrictions.

San Diego is urging residents to water their lawns and gardens no more than two days a week, for five minutes per watering station on a weekly schedule organized by home address.

The new state mandate aims to cut 25 percent overall, but every community is setting its own levels, and some have already implemented cuts.

In San Diego, the goal is a 16 percent reduction and the city has inspectors out on the streets to check violations.

Here & Now host Robin Young rides along with water cop Chris Gehrki in San Diego.



Guest

Chris Gehrki, public utilities management analyst for the city of San Diego.

/ / A hose and nozzle sits in an irrigated front yard in San Diego. The city's new goal is a 16 percent reduction, and San Diego has inspectors out on the streets to check violations. (Gregory Bull/AP)