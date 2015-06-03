FIFA Sponsors Applaud Sepp Blatter's Resignation

A day after announcing his resignation, Sepp Blatter was back at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland today, he spoke with staff and the AP reports that he got a standing ovation.

His resignation yesterday was applauded by FIFA’s sponsors, including Visa, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s. CNN business reporter Maggie Lake tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that while those sponsors are calling for reform at FIFA, not a single one has withdrawn its support for the organization during this scandal – considered the worst in FIFA’s history.

Guest

Maggie Lake, business anchor and correspondent for CNN International. She tweets @maggielake.

