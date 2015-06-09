Bird Flu Forces 4-H Fair To Get Creative

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The bird flu that's killed millions of chickens in the Midwest is impacting a 4-H fair in Indiana. Real chickens are banned, so judges will give blue ribbons to toy chickens bearing photos of contestants. And in place of the chicken flying contest, beauty queens will try to catch a rubber chicken shot from a slingshot. But one event will go on unchanged...

MONTAGNE: Thank you, Ari. Apparently, there's no substitute for the crowing contest. It's MORNING EDITION.