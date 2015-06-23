© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hollywood’s History Of Putting Gay Rights On Trial

Published June 23, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Teachers Karen and Martha (Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine) find the extent of their relationship questioned in the courts of public and private opinion in 1961's "The Children's Hour." (John Springer Collection/Corbis)
Any day now, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not states have the constitutional right to ban same-sex marriage. Whichever way the court goes, this ruling could create a murky legal situation for several states that allow same sex marriage, as well as several states that prohibit it.

In anticipation of the Obergefell v. Hodges decision, we revisit a piece by NPR film critic Bob Mondell on the Hollywood mini-genre of gay characters in court. It first aired on All Things Considered in March 2013.

