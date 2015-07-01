A Lost 1961 Documentary On Homosexuality Is Rediscovered

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling on same-sex marriage is a striking reminder of the strides LGBT Americans have made toward acceptance in recent years.

But it wasn’t very long ago that the broader society treated them with scorn. That’s clear from a 1961 television documentary called “The Rejected.” It was one of the first to openly address sexual orientation, and was considered progressive at the time.

The film, produced by San Francisco public television station KQED, was lost for many years. Sam Harnett of NPR’s Code Switch team reports on the newly discovered film.

