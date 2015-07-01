© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter Among Social Media Sites Moving Into News

Published July 1, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT

Facebook is millennials’ No. 1 source for political news, according to a recent study by Pew Research Center. Now, other social media outlets are trying to get on board.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with media analyst John Carroll about social networks’ stampede to become news outlets and get journalists on staff.

