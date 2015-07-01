Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter Among Social Media Sites Moving Into News

Facebook is millennials’ No. 1 source for political news, according to a recent study by Pew Research Center. Now, other social media outlets are trying to get on board.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with media analyst John Carroll about social networks’ stampede to become news outlets and get journalists on staff.

Guest

John Carroll, Here & Now media analyst and professor of mass communications at Boston University. His blog is “Campaign Outsider” and he tweets @johncarroll_bu.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.