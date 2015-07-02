© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
How The 'Modern Family Effect' Is Changing Public Opinion About Gay Rights

Published July 2, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
ABC's "Modern Family" has won five Emmy Awards, and was renewed for its seventh season on May 7. (ABC)
Last Friday the Supreme Court made a landmark decision for gay rights. But another institution has also played a significant role in changing American public opinion about this issue: Hollywood.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the “Modern Family effect” and how television has changed the way Americans think about gay relationships.

