© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aurora Shooting Trial Enters Penalty Phase

Published July 22, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Family members of Aurora Theater shooting victim Veronica Moser walk into the Arapahoe County Justice Center as opening arguments for the trial of Aurora Theater Shooting defendant James Holmes opened at the courthouse April 27, 2015 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)
Family members of Aurora Theater shooting victim Veronica Moser walk into the Arapahoe County Justice Center as opening arguments for the trial of Aurora Theater Shooting defendant James Holmes opened at the courthouse April 27, 2015 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

The trial of James Holmes, found guilty of the movie theater shooting rampage in Aurora, Colorado, that killed 12 people and injured 70 others, enters the penalty phase today.

Jurors will hear testimony before deciding whether Holmes will be sentenced to death or life in prison. Megan Verlee of Colorado Public Radio joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti with the latest.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.