© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Arizona Mining Towns, A Diverse Economy Is A Good Economy

Published July 28, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT
Jerome, Arizona, is a mining town that has successfully become a tourist destination. (Carrie Jung/KJZZ)
Jerome, Arizona, is a mining town that has successfully become a tourist destination. (Carrie Jung/KJZZ)

Since 1875, the town of Superior, Arizona, has relied on copper mining to drive its economy. That reliance has come at a cost though, as many of Superior’s residents have lived through several cycles of mines opening and closing. But town officials are now hoping to put an end to that cycle. Carrie Jung from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.